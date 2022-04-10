Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE) Trading Up 14.8%

Canadian Orebodies Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 397,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 91,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43.

About Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE)

Canadian Orebodies Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for iron, gold, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Hemlo North Limb project that includes 135 claim units comprising 2,160 hectares; and staked claims of 303 units totaling 4,848 hectares, which is located to the northeast of Marathon, Ontario.

