Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 177,294 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $126,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after buying an additional 371,061 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.27. 2,392,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $65.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

