Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to C$174.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.90.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

