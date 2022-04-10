Canaccord Genuity Group Raises VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target to GBX 615

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.31) to GBX 615 ($8.07) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.08) on Thursday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 545 ($7.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £316.81 million and a PE ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 433.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 312.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

