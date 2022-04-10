Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 260

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 223.86 ($2.94).

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

CNE opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.20 ($3.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 209.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.60.

In other news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,320,627.93).

Capricorn Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.