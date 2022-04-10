Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. Camtek has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

