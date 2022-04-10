Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the highest is $3.69. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $14.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $16.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.98 to $18.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 728,862 shares of company stock valued at $44,522,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $61.96 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.