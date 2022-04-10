Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.
Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.59.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,803 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 978,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
