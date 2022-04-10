Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,803 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 978,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

