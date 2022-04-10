Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 214,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CALA opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

