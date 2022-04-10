Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 20th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at 19.61 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 18.06 and a 1-year high of 21.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is 20.25 and its 200-day moving average is 20.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 79,638 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

