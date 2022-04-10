Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CHW stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHW. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

