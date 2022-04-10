Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

CHI opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

