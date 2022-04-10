Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.73.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.16. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.12 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

