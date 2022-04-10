Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

LVACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

