Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $530,000 Investment in Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paragon 28 Inc has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45.

FNA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

