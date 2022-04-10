Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $530,000 Investment in Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Separately, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paragon 28 stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paragon 28 Inc has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45.
Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paragon 28 (FNA)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.