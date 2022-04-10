C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

