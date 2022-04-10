BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BZFD. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BZFD stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

