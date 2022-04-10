Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.41.
Several research firms have commented on BMBL. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.83.
In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.
About Bumble (Get Rating)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
