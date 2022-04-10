Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.41.

Several research firms have commented on BMBL. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

