Bruce Keyt Sells 2,500 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $701.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 742.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

