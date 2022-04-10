BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins upped their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.81.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $81.54 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BRP by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

