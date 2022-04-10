Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

RA opened at $21.03 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

