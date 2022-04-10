Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Up 5%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 37,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,907,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.