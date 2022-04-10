Brokers Offer Predictions for OneWater Marine Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.73.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $32.13 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $490.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,808,000 after acquiring an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after acquiring an additional 598,505 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

