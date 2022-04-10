Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT at $13.39

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 492,305 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 381,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 168,257 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZETA opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

