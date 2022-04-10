Brokerages Set Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) PT at $600.00

Shares of Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 600 ($7.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CKSNF remained flat at $$4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

