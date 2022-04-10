Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Price Target at C$122.70

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$119.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$110.80. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$96.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.9300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.00%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,312,325. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,875. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

