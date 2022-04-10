Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price at $27.87

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.87.

Several brokerages have commented on WEN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Wendy’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 137.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.