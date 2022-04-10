Brokerages Set The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Target Price at $360.00

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

