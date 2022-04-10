Brokerages Set Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) PT at $1,770.50

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,770.50.

SAUHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Straumann alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55. Straumann has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $114.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2085 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Straumann Company Profile (Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.