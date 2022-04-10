Brokerages Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $23.50

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $54,917,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. SLM has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

