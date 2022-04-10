Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price at $190.25

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,625. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $122.28. 1,417,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,558. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.04. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.