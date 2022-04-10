Brokerages Set Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RESN. StockNews.com upgraded Resonant to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 2,871.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Resonant has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-Things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses WaveX, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

