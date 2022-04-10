Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target at $202.56

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.69. 12,986,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,153,806. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

