Brokerages Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) PT at C$69.30

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRU shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$72.80 on Thursday. Metro has a one year low of C$55.50 and a one year high of C$73.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$69.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.90. The stock has a market cap of C$17.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. Analysts predict that Metro will post 4.0900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

