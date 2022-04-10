Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Target Price at $18.20

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of MAXN opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $221.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.96 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

