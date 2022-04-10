Brokerages Set Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Target Price at $14.56

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTMNF shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. Lundin Gold has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

