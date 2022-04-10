Brokerages Set Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target at $705.00

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $705.00.

IFJPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 680 ($8.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 673 ($8.83) to GBX 730 ($9.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. Informa has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

