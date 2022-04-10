Brokerages Set Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Target Price at $14.55

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECVT. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 162,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

