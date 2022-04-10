Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Price Target at $20.42

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after buying an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $133,533,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,167,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,576,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,559,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

