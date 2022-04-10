Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target at $67.75

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 728,862 shares of company stock worth $44,522,487. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 52.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPE stock opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

