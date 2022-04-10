Brokerages Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Target Price at $92.11

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE ARES traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 115.09%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,717 over the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ares Management by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $1,957,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

