Brokerages Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. W&T Offshore posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $612.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.58. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.