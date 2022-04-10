Brokerages Expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vicarious Surgical.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).
In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,347 shares of company stock valued at $183,608 over the last 90 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RBOT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 241,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,249. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52.
About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.