Brokerages Expect Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) to announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord posted sales of $814.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.02). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of RRX stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.87. 337,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,349. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In related news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

