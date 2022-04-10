Brokerages Expect Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celularity.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on CELU. Truist Financial lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Celularity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 61,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,572. Celularity has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

About Celularity (Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celularity (CELU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.