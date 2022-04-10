Brokerages Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Carriage Services reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSV opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $791.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

