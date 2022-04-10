Brokerages Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cameco reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cameco.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.31. 7,177,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,757,648. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 0.84. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.