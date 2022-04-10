Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 406,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,139,000 after purchasing an additional 99,917 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,691,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after acquiring an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after acquiring an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

