Brokerages Anticipate Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.66). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Shares of OMGA opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a current ratio of 19.13. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

