Brokerages Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,456. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

